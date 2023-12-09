Racine shooting near Linden and Valley, 1 injured early Saturday

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Racine early Saturday morning, Dec. 9.

According to Racine police, officers responded to the area near Linden and Valley around 3:10 a.m.

Officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The man was walking when shots were fired at him from an unknown vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital, and police currently do not know his status or condition.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or use the Crime Stoppers P3 App.