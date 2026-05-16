Racine stabbing dispute leads to shooting, man charged: prosecutors

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The Brief Racine police responded to a shooting near 18th and Center on May 10. Court filings said the shooting was related to a dispute about a stabbing. A man was stabbed, and court filings said his mother was shot.



Racine County prosecutors say a man shot a woman, and nearly hit three other people, during a dispute about a stabbing earlier this month.

In court:

Sebastian Williams, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless injury, three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eight counts of felony bail jumping. Court records show he is being held in the Racine County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

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The backstory:

Racine police were called for a shooting near 18th and Center on May 10. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman had been shot in the shoulder and a man had been stabbed in the leg.

A criminal complaint said the shooting victim and her family went to the area after she got a call that her son had been stabbed by his cousin. When they arrived, she said the cousin came outside and said, "what the f*** you want." The cousin's boyfriend then came outside and said: "I don't play this s***, I mother****** shoot."

Scene near 17th and Center (Courtesy: Nalan Media Group)

Court filings said the boyfriend, later identified as Williams, then fired several shots. The shooting victim turned to run but was hit and fell to the ground. Three other people, including a 6-year-old boy, were near the shooting victim at the time.

The cousin gave police permission to search her home. According to the complaint, investigators found a gun with rounds in it that matched the bullet casings found at the scene. Police then spoke to Williams.

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The complaint said Williams initially told investigators he "did not believe" he got into an argument with anyone, but later said "it's possible" – but did not know who it would have been. He denied knowing about anyone with a gunshot wound and denied shooting anyone.

When informed there were witnesses who saw him shooting at the victim, court filings said Williams told police: "I'm gonna just put it to you this way [the cousin] didn't do anything…if anything it was me." Police asked if he was admitting that he shot the victim, and he answered "mhmm." He claimed the group who showed up was threatening to fight them.

Williams later said, "I f***** up, it's me bro," according to the complaint, and added that he was not trying to hit anyone when he fired the shots.