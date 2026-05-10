Racine disturbance; 1 person shot, another stabbed: police

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The Brief One woman was shot in the shoulder and a man was stabbed in the leg during a disturbance at a home near 17th and Center in Racine. Both victims are expected to recover; the woman was treated and released, while the man's injuries are non-life-threatening. Racine police are currently investigating what led to the altercation.



One person was shot, and another person was stabbed at a home in Racine on Sunday morning, May 10.

Shooting, stabbing investigation

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, officers were called to a home near 17th and Center for a report of a disturbance.

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One woman was shot in the shoulder and is believed to have been treated and released from the hospital. A man suffered a stab wound to the leg, but he is expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

It is not known what led up to this incident.

Police note that this is preliminary information and are investigating.