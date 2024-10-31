Expand / Collapse search

I-94 semi fire near Racine-Kenosha county line early Thursday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 31, 2024 10:34am CDT
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Response to semi fire on I-94 near County Highway KR (Courtesy: WisDOT)

The Brief

    • A semi fire in Racine County caused delays on I-94 early Thursday morning.
    • It happened near County Highway KR. The sheriff's office said the trailer was hauling cardboard.
    • In the same area, less than two weeks ago, there was a pair of crashes and fires on the same day.

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A semi caught fire on I-94 in Racine County early Thursday morning, Oct. 31.

It happened near County Highway KR around 3:45 a.m. The sheriff's office said the semi was hauling cardboard to be recycled at the time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured

I-94 crashes, fires at Kenosha-Racine county line; 2 on same day
article

I-94 crashes, fires at Kenosha-Racine county line; 2 on same day

A crash and fire shut down I-94 in Kenosha County for hours on Friday. And just after it reopened, a different fire in the same area prompted backups again.

The trailer was on the shoulder, detached from the truck, when deputies arrived. Wind made the flames bigger, the sheriff's office said. The fire was under control around 4:30 a.m. and extinguished minutes later. What started the fire is not yet clear. 

The fire and response shut down three lanes of traffic. The interstate fully reopened around 5 a.m.

The Source

  • Information in this report is from the Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.