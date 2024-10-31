article

A semi caught fire on I-94 in Racine County early Thursday morning, Oct. 31.

It happened near County Highway KR around 3:45 a.m. The sheriff's office said the semi was hauling cardboard to be recycled at the time.

The trailer was on the shoulder, detached from the truck, when deputies arrived. Wind made the flames bigger, the sheriff's office said. The fire was under control around 4:30 a.m. and extinguished minutes later. What started the fire is not yet clear.

The fire and response shut down three lanes of traffic. The interstate fully reopened around 5 a.m.