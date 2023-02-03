Cereal box dominoes, Racine school attemps to break world record

In Racine, students at Red Apple Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 3 attempted to break a world record for the longest cereal box domino chain.

According to the school district, the cereal boxes were collected for and will be donated to people in need.

The goal was to collect 6,500 boxes. More than 7,000 boxes were collected, according to the school district's TikTok.

Video showed the chain of boxes weaving through hallways before ending in the gymnasium.

Along the way, a few boxes needed an added push to tip over. According to Guinness World Records, the previous record was just over 6,000.

The school began collecting donations on Jan. 4 and accepted donations of regular-sized cereal boxes through Feb. 1.

This isn't the first time the school as tried this. The school collected 2,300 cereal boxes during the 2020-21 school year and set up a chain of cereal box dominoes that ran through the school.