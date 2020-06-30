Racine reveals dates for community conversations on police reforms

RACINE -- Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced on Tuesday, June 30 the first three community conversations on police reforms.



Following the murder of George Floyd, a news release says the mayor announced a series of actions to reform the Racine Police Department in order to better build trust, transparency, and accountability to the people it serves. One of those actions was a pledge to meaningfully engage the community and gather input and feedback about the community’s experiences with the Racine Police Department, including what they appreciate about our police and what suggestions they have for reform.



Racine has entered into a partnership with Dr. Arletta Frazier and Kimberly Payne of Payne & Frazier Consultants, LLC, who will facilitate the work of both the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reforms as well as the community conversations.



The first three conversations will be held virtually via Zoom at the following dates and times:





These conversations are open to all Racine residents with the following requirements





Participants can download the Zoom app from their smartphone app store to access the meeting from your smartphone, or it can be accessed from an internet browser on a laptop or desktop computer.