Racine restaurant's rooftop heating unit catches fire; nobody hurt

article

The Brief A Racine restaurant's rooftop heating unit caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Foul play is not suspected.



A Racine restaurant's rooftop heating unit caught fire early Friday, Dec. 6.

Racine firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant near 6th and Main just after 5 a.m. Friday. Officials said nobody was in the restaurant at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were able to access the roof and extinguish the fire. Additional efforts were made to ensure the fire did not spread to adjacent apartments and businesses.

Credit: Racine Fire Bell Club

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In all, 22 firefighters responded to the scene. We Energies secured the gas and electric to the building. Nobody was hurt.

Credit: Racine Fire Bell Club

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

The Source The information in this post was provided by the Racine Fire Department.



