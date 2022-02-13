Racine quintuple shooting, suspect dead

The suspect in a shooting that left five people injured in Racine early Sunday, Feb. 13, turned the gun on himself as police approached, police said.

Police were called to a shots fired call shortly before 2 a.m. near 7th Street and Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, they saw several people running north on College Ave. Officers encountered an armed subject. A brief foot chase ensued and when confronted, the male turned the gun on himself. Officers attempted to negotiate with the male for several minutes before the male shot himself. No officers fired their weapons.

The incident appears to be domestic-related.

Three victims were transported by rescue squad from the area of Seventh St. and Park Ave. Two more victims showed up at hospitals in different cities. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. In total, there was one female and four males injured and one male dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app. All media inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to my attention at 262-635-7868.

