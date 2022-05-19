Expand / Collapse search

Pregnant woman pushed to ground, suspect arrested: Racine police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Racine police said Thursday, May 19 that a suspect has been arrested after pushing a pregnant woman to the ground in April.

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police said Thursday, May 19 that a suspect has been arrested after pushing a pregnant woman to the ground in April.

Caught on camera, the suspect – now identified as 30-year-old Joshua Lewis – was seen approaching the woman and pushing her near 11th and Villa on April 11.

The woman was 26 weeks pregnant at the time and suffered a cut to her head. The baby is said to be doing OK. 

Investigators do not believe Lewis and the victim new one another.