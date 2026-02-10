article

The Brief A jury found a man not guilty of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Vanessa Anderson was killed in October 2021, just eight days before her due date. Police said she and her unborn child were stabbed to death inside her home.



A Racine County jury found a man not guilty on Friday of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

In court:

Court records show 46-year-old William Bunch of Racine was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree intentional homicide (unborn child). Prosecutors had charged him in June 2022.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Vanessa Anderson was killed in October 2021, just eight days before her due date. Racine police said the 31-year-old woman, already a mother to two children, and her unborn child were stabbed to death inside her home.

Prosecutors said Bunch was the father, and he was married to another woman and did not want Anderson to have his baby. A criminal complaint said he was "evasive" and "nervous" when speaking to police and said he "didn't have anything to do" with Anderson's death while "sweating profusely" and breathing heavily.

Featured article