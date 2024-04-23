Racine porch fire leaves family homeless

article

A Racine family is unable to live in their home near Buchanan and Barker after a fire that started on the home's porch late on Monday, April 22.

Racine fire officials say crews were dispatched to the porch fire around 11 p.m. Monday. Three residents who were home at the time of the fire, managed to get out of the building safely and call 911.

Firefighters arriving on the scene got control of the fire within ten minutes – preventing it from spreading further into the home.

Officials said in all, 23 firefighters responded to the scene and worked to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the home is uninhabitable. Damage to the structure and contents in the home is estimated at $90,000.