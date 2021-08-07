Racine police seek missing girl

article

The Racine Police Department is asking for help locating a missing girl – Anaelise Meiner, born in 2010.

Police said she is new to the area and has no history of running away. She was last seen on Aug. 6 around 5 p.m. leaving a hotel near Northwestern Avenue and Green Bay Road. When she left, she had no shoes.

Meiner is described as 4'3" and 80 pounds. Her left front tooth is chipped.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call 911 or 262-886-2300.

