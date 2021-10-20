Racine police, feds execute 18 search warrants tied to gangs, drugs

article

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, numerous local and federal law enforcement agencies executed eighteen search warrants resulting in numerous federal indictments. During the warrants, a large number of controlled substances, currency, weapons, and assets were recovered as a part of the investigation.

This stems from a large investigation that was initiated in November 2020 into violent gang activity, specifically the Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords in the greater Racine area. The investigation targeted illegal gun possession and drug trafficking.

Additional federal indictments are anticipated.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Participating agencies include the Racine Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Northcentral High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, FBI Central Wisconsin Task Force, The Racine County Sheriff's Office, Mount Pleasant PD, Milwaukee PD, Caledonia PD, Kenosha PD, Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, The United States Attorney's Office(Eastern District of Wisconsin), and Racine County Human Services.