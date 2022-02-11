Racine Oct. 2021 homicide: 3 arrested

Three people were arrested Friday, Feb. 11 in the Oct. 2021 homicide of a 31-year-old Racine man.

Johnathon A. Martinez, 25, of Gurnee, Ill., Christopher A. Martinez, 23, of Waukegan, Ill. will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime, attempted armed robbery with use of force.

Moises R. Gonzalez, 28, of Racine, will be charged with attempted armed robbery with use of force and possession of THC with intent to deliver.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old James E. Hamilton of Racine. He was found dead Oct. 4, 2021 inside a Monroe Avenue home with multiple gunshot wounds.

James Hamilton

With the help of other agencies and several investigative tools, Racine Police investigators were able to develop the above-mentioned males as suspects in this homicide, which led to their arrests.

