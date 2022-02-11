Expand / Collapse search

Racine Oct. 2021 homicide: 3 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. - Three people were arrested Friday, Feb. 11 in the Oct. 2021 homicide of a 31-year-old Racine man. 

Johnathon A. Martinez, 25, of Gurnee, Ill., Christopher A. Martinez, 23, of Waukegan, Ill. will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime, attempted armed robbery with use of force.

Moises R. Gonzalez, 28, of Racine, will be charged with attempted armed robbery with use of force and possession of THC with intent to deliver.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old James E. Hamilton of Racine. He was found dead Oct. 4, 2021 inside a Monroe Avenue home with multiple gunshot wounds. 

James Hamilton

With the help of other agencies and several investigative tools, Racine Police investigators were able to develop the above-mentioned males as suspects in this homicide, which led to their arrests. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Election investigation, no charges: Racine County DA
article

Election investigation, no charges: Racine County DA

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson says her hands are tied, and she will not charge the Wisconsin Elections Commission commissioners nor nursing home staff, as requested by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.