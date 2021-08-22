Expand / Collapse search

Racine North Beach missing swimmer search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Racine
RACINE, Wis. - A search is underway for a swimmer who went missing at North Beach in Racine.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they are involved with this search from the air and in the water Sunday afternoon, Aug. 22.

Additionally, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has responded with a boat and dive team.

The National Weather Service issued a "Beach Hazard Statement" until 7 p.m. Sunday for lakeshore counties, including Racine, noting "a possible threat to life or property."

This is a developing story.

