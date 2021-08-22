Racine North Beach missing swimmer search

article

A search is underway for a swimmer who went missing at North Beach in Racine.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they are involved with this search from the air and in the water Sunday afternoon, Aug. 22.

Additionally, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has responded with a boat and dive team.

The National Weather Service issued a "Beach Hazard Statement" until 7 p.m. Sunday for lakeshore counties, including Racine, noting "a possible threat to life or property."

This is a developing story.