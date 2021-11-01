Racine man accused of possessing child pornography

article

A 19-year-old Racine man faces five counts of possession of child pornography in Racine County. The accused is Juan Espinoza.

A news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office says on Friday, Oct. 29, members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant at a residence on S. Memorial Drive in Racine.

Investigators made contact with several members within the residence – and identified an individual suspected of downloading the child pornography.

Officials say Espinoza was arrested after child pornography was located on his cellphone. Several other items of evidentiary value were seized inside the residence for forensic examination.

Racine County Human Services was also contacted due to the deplorable living conditions within the home.

Espinoza made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Monday, Nov. 1. Cash bond was set at $20,000. Espinoza is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.