Racine jobs: Summit Packaging expansion proposed

article

Summit Packaging Systems is proposing an expansion of its current Racine facility, which would create an estimated 145 jobs, Racine County Economic Development Corporation said in a Thursday news release.

The company has been an area employer since 1987 and moved to its current location in 2010. Since the relocation, it has grown from 50 to over 200 employees.

"For all communities we operate in, one of our top priorities is to work with local organizations to facilitate investment and development of the local workforce," said Scott Gilroy, the company's vice president of operations. "The city of Racine – and Racine County as a whole – provides companies like ours unparalleled resources to succeed."

"The Gilroy family and the entire Summit team have been great partners to work with," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. "Summit has a track record of hiring City residents and this expansion provides new opportunities for our community to access family sustaining jobs."

Mason added that a new tax increment district would be created to support the development, calling it a "big win" for Racine.

The new district around Summit Packaging Systems’ Racine location will enable the city to provide a financial incentive to Summit Packaging Systems. The increased property increment created by the company's investment will result in new property tax revenue that the city proposes to share with Summit Packaging Systems on a pay-as-you-go basis for a period of 10 years.

Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) worked with the city of Racine to secure the company's investment by connecting the company with local resources and offering financial assistance to reduce the increasing costs of construction.

Summit Packaging Systems evaluated expansion options in New Hampshire and Wisconsin. According to Michael Conway, the company's chief financial officer, proximity to the company’s Midwest customer base played a major role in choosing the proposed Racine County location.

Following approval, construction is planned to begin in April. The company will be hiring full-time and part-time employees for all shifts. Those seeking applications can call 262-637-9635 or apply online.

