Racine house fire, unattended candles appear to be cause

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
8:13AM
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Friday morning, March 11 responded to the scene of a house fire in Racine. Crews were called to the area of Lincoln Street and Barker Street around 1:50 a.m. 

The occupants of the residence were the 911 callers, who reported a possible fire in the basement.

First arriving crews reported moderate smoke on the first floor and moved to the basement where they encountered heavy black smoke and heat. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival.

The five occupants and the family dog were able to escape safely with no injuries.

Unattended candles in the basement appear to be the cause of the fire; however, the fire is still under investigation.

