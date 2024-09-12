Racine house fire near Rapids Drive and Green Bay Road, 8 pets rescued

article

Racine firefighters battled a house fire on Wednesday night, Sept. 11, in the area of Rapids Drive and Green Bay Road. The call came in shortly before 7 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a first-floor window.

No one was home when the fire broke out. Four cats and four dogs were found and rescued by firefighting crews. One cat is still unaccounted for.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, the Racine Fire Department says.

No working smoke alarms were found in the home.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and the investigation.