Racine house fire, pets dead

article

A dog and cat are dead after a house fire near 15th and Orchard in Racine on Friday, Feb. 24.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire around 12:30 p.m. They worked to put out the fire that engulfed the living room, kitchen and exterior deck area behind the house.

While two residents were not present at the time, the dog and cat were inside.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire was under control in 30 minutes. Officials said no injuries were reported from fire personnel and people.

Structure damage is estimated at $152,000.00, and content damage is estimated at $50,000.00.