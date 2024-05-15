Racine house fire on Howland Avenue; family of 7 displaced

article

A Racine family of seven is homeless after fire severely damaged their home on Howland Avenue on Tuesday evening, May 14.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the home around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Several 911 callers reported heavy black smoke in the neighborhood and a fully-involved house fire. Some of the 911 calls indicated that there may have been children trapped inside.

The first engine arrived on-scene and found heavy fire at the rear of the house. As some firefighters attacked the fire, other companies simultaneously entered, ventilated, and searched the house.

Fire was found on the first floor, second floor, and extending into the attic. Officials said less than fifteen minutes later, the fire department accounted for all occupants.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.

Investigators from Racine Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected.

The Fire Prevention Bureau has experts who can answer specific fire prevention and fire safety questions at 262-635-7915.