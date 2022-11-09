Racine house fire; cause under investigation

Firefighters on Tuesday, Nov. 8 responded to the scene of house fire near 9th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Racine.

Upon arrival at the fire, flames were visible at the rear of the single-family dwelling. The fire burned portions of the exterior and interior of the house. Officials say the fire had traveled through the walls, attic and eaves.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no civilian injuries as a result of the fire; however, one firefighter suffered a minor hand laceration.

The fire caused $110,000 in damage to the structure and $40,000 to the contents of the house.

The Racine Fire Department would like to remind all residents of the importance of operational smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, especially as the winter heating season approaches and furnace use begins.