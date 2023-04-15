Racine homicide, woman found dead at roundabout

article

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at a roundabout near Spring and State in Racine on Saturday morning, April 15.

Racine police and fire arrived at the roundabout at 5 a.m. Police arrived and discovered a woman dead on the roadway. It appeared the victim had been shot.

Officials said the incident appeared to be between two acquaintances, and the shooter is at large.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7784.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.