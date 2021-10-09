Racine homicide investigation: Woman found dead

Racine police were called to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and High Street around 5:15 p.m. Friday for the report of a deceased female found within an apartment.

At the scene, officers located a deceased 31-year-old woman.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.

The scene remains active at this time as investigative efforts continue.

More information will be released at a later time, police say.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

