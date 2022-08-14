Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested

article

A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy.

The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old boy in a driveway with a single gunshot wound. The boy, later identified as Quentin Smith, was transported by rescue squad to Ascension Medical Center and eventually airlifted to Milwaukee. He did not survive his injuries.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, investigators developed a suspect in Smith’s homicide. A 15-year-old male of Racine was arrested for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.