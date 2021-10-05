Racine home invasion, homicide; 31-year-old man dead, suspect sought

Racine police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man at a residence on Monroe Avenue late Monday, Oct. 4.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a possible home invasion in progress. They located the victim inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Right now, nobody is in custody in connection with this shooting.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.