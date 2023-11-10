Racine hit-and-run; pedestrian struck, dies at hospital

article

Racine police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a 61-year-old pedestrian on Thursday, Nov. 9.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 8th and Main.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The vehicle was later located. The Racine Police Department is still looking for the known operator.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.