Racine girl shot, boy arrested

A girl was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a boy was arrested for attempted homicide.

The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive. The victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition.

Police arrested a boy and are looking into what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Racine police at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.