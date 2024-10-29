Racine garage fire; person in the hospital

article

The Brief One person is in the hospital after a fire broke out in Racine on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Racine Fire Department was called for a garage fire near Kinzie and Chicago around 7:30 p.m. There is estimated damage of $39,000 to the structure and an additional $18,000 of contents.



One person is in the hospital after a fire broke out in Racine on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Racine Fire Department was called for a garage fire near Kinzie and Chicago around 7:30 p.m. Twenty personnel helped get the fire under control within 17 minutes.

The fire was accidentally caused by welding body panels on a vehicle. The fire then spread to a nearby garage and caused significant damage. The vehicle and garage are considered a total loss.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No injuries occurred to fire personnel.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control on the scene.

There is estimated damage of $39,000 to the structure and an additional $18,000 of contents.