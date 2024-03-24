Racine garage fire; flames cause more than $100,000 damage

article

A garage fire at a Racine residence caused more than $100,000 in damage on Sunday, March 24.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Illinois Street at Ridgeway Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday. Smoke was reported in the residence.

The homeowner told authorities she had just returned from grocery shopping and discovered fire burning in the garage, which led her to call 911 and evacuate.

Firefighters battled heavy fire inside the garage. In all, 24 firefighters responded to the scene and helped to put out the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Racine Fire Prevention Bureau responded to conduct the origin and cause fire investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

The Racine Fire Department requested the assistance of the American Red Cross to aid the husband and wife displaced by this fire. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported in this fire.