Racine flood-damaged household items pickup extended

article

The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works announced on Monday, Sept. 19 that it will be extending the deadline to call and schedule a bulk pickup for flood damaged household items to Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.

The following items can be brought to the curb for your scheduled pickup:

Furniture

Mattresses and Box Springs

Carpeting

Freon containing White Goods (Refrigerator, Freezer)

Non-Freon containing White Goods (Washer, Dryer, Stove, Furnace)

Televisions

Officials stress that this special pick-up is for flood-damaged materials only. Racine residents should separate white goods and televisions from the rest of their bulky items.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Items that have not been damaged by the flood will not be picked up.

Residents can arrange for pick-up curbside with the Racine Department of Public Works Field Office at 262-636-9126 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.