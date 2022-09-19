Racine flood-damaged household items pickup extended
RACINE, Wis. - The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works announced on Monday, Sept. 19 that it will be extending the deadline to call and schedule a bulk pickup for flood damaged household items to Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.
The following items can be brought to the curb for your scheduled pickup:
- Furniture
- Mattresses and Box Springs
- Carpeting
- Freon containing White Goods (Refrigerator, Freezer)
- Non-Freon containing White Goods (Washer, Dryer, Stove, Furnace)
- Televisions
Officials stress that this special pick-up is for flood-damaged materials only. Racine residents should separate white goods and televisions from the rest of their bulky items.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Items that have not been damaged by the flood will not be picked up.
Residents can arrange for pick-up curbside with the Racine Department of Public Works Field Office at 262-636-9126 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.