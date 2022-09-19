Expand / Collapse search

Racine flood-damaged household items pickup extended

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE, Wis. - The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works announced on Monday, Sept. 19 that it will be extending the deadline to call and schedule a bulk pickup for flood damaged household items to Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. 

The following items can be brought to the curb for your scheduled pickup:

  • Furniture
  • Mattresses and Box Springs
  • Carpeting
  • Freon containing White Goods (Refrigerator, Freezer)
  • Non-Freon containing White Goods (Washer, Dryer, Stove, Furnace)
  • Televisions

Officials stress that this special pick-up is for flood-damaged materials only. Racine residents should separate white goods and televisions from the rest of their bulky items.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Items that have not been damaged by the flood will not be picked up.

Residents can arrange for pick-up curbside with the Racine Department of Public Works Field Office at 262-636-9126 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.