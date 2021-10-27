Racine federal agent shot, documents show what happened before, after

Unsealed search warrants show the shocking actions a Racine suspect took before shooting a federal agent and then turning the gun on himself.

The warrants paint a disturbing picture of what happened moments before a federal agent with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was shot on Clairmont Street in Racine on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

During a "multi-jurisdictional operation," authorities surrounded the home of 36-year-old Cody Herman, wanted on charges of substantial battery – intentionally causing bodily harm, battery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and stalking. Herman was also under state supervision.

Warrant served in Racine neighborhood leads to shooting, wounding of federal agent

After authorities knocked on the door and announced themselves, one or more shots were fired from the premises, striking the shoulder of a federal law enforcement officer. Police formed a perimeter.

"We saw them jump the fence, and a couple seconds later, we heard glass break," said a witness.

An alert was sent out to neighbors, telling them to seek shelter.

"It was just a crazy, chaos scene," said a witness. "We didn’t know what to expect."

According to the search warrants, the suspect’s girlfriend exited the building. She told police her 13-year-old daughter and the suspect’s 10-year-old son were staying in the home – and that they were asleep and knew police were outside.

When they realized the home was surrounded, "Herman then used a lot of cocaine and asked (his girlfriend) to kill him. She refused."

The girlfriend told police Herman went into the basement. She heard a gunshot and saw him slumped over.

Several children and adults exited the residence.

Once authorities went inside the home, they found Herman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Inside, authorities uncovered cellphones, guns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and baggies containing a white substance.

The federal agent was taken to the hospital. That agent, recovering from his injury, has not been identified.

According to the FBI, they are investigating this matter as an assault on a federal officer.