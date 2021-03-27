Racine FD: Apartment building fire displaces 10; no injuries

Ten residents of a Racine apartment building have been displaced by a Saturday morning fire. The Red Cross is providing assistance to those in need.

The Racine Fire Department was called to the fire, near 8th and College, around 9 a.m. A total of 25 firefighters responded to the two-story, six-unit building.

The first engine arrived at the scene in less than two minutes. The fire was found in a kitchen and extinguished in less than eight minutes from arrival.

The damage was contained to the kitchen. Racine Fire Department personnel performed ventilation, salvage and overhaul operations to prevent further damage.

No injuries were reported at this fire. It was necessary to have We Energies disconnect gas and electric service to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tenants are reminded to test smoke detectors monthly and notify landlords if and when detectors must be replaced.

