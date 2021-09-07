Expand / Collapse search

Racine fatal shooting; police seek info to help solve homicide

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are asking the public for any information that could help them solve the homicide of 17-year-old Jayden Cronin.

Racine police responded to the area of N. Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 in reference to shots being heard and a male laying on the sidewalk.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a 17-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted and the victim was taken to the hospital – where he was pronounced deceased.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Double shooting in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought
slideshow

Double shooting in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 6 near 107th and Hampton.

Wisconsin pardon process expanded; Gov. Evers signs executive order
slideshow

Wisconsin pardon process expanded; Gov. Evers signs executive order

Gov. Tony Evers signed on Tuesday, Sept. 7 Executive Order #130, making changes to the pardon process in Wisconsin. 

Donations collected for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

On Labor Day, Wisconsinites did not take a break from helping Afghan refugees. Veterans groups are collecting and organizing donations for those now living at Fort McCoy, the Army post outside La Crosse, and you can help.