Racine fatal shooting; police seek info to help solve homicide

Racine police are asking the public for any information that could help them solve the homicide of 17-year-old Jayden Cronin.

Racine police responded to the area of N. Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 in reference to shots being heard and a male laying on the sidewalk.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a 17-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted and the victim was taken to the hospital – where he was pronounced deceased.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.