Racine fatal shooting, 17th and Memorial, man dead
article
RACINE, Wis. - A 56-year-old man was shot and killed near 17th and Memorial in Racine on Friday, Sept 1.
Police said the victim was found in an apartment suffering from a single gunshot wound.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.
Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.