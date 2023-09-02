Racine fatal shooting, 17th and Memorial, man dead

article

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed near 17th and Memorial in Racine on Friday, Sept 1.

Police said the victim was found in an apartment suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.