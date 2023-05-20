Racine fatal motorcycle accident; struck by SUV

article

A 36-year-old Racine man died following a motorcycle accident Friday night, May 19 in Racine. It happened around 9:10 p.m. near State Street and Superior Street.

Upon arrival, officials found the operator of the motorcycle breathing but unresponsive. He was transported to Ascension Medical Center and then airlifted to Milwaukee where he later died.

The operator and the three occupants of the SUV that struck the motorcycle remained on scene. One of the occupants reported a minor injury.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Racine Police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.