Racine fatal house fire; woman dead, cause under investigation

The Brief One person is dead following a house fire in Racine on Friday night. We Energies shut off the gas and electricity in the home. There were no working smoke alarms found in the home.



A house fire in Racine left one person dead on Friday night, Nov. 1. Crews were called to the area of 21st and Indiana around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming out the windows of a home. A woman was found inside the home. She was taken to Racine Ascension All Saints Hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We Energies shut off the gas and electricity in the home. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and fire scene processing. The Racine Fire Bells provided rehab for fire crews.

There were no working smoke alarms found in the home.