Racine fatal apartment fire, no working smoke detectors in unit

A Racine apartment fire left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon, March 20.

It happened on Roosevelt Avenue, east of Green Bay Road, at Byrd Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a second-floor apartment window. A resident was found dead on the bedroom floor of the apartment where the fire started.

Firefighters were able to evacuate the rest of the apartment complex's residents. The American Red Cross responded to help people in need of alternative lodging.

The fire department said there were no working smoke alarms in the involved apartment unit. No foul play is suspected, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.