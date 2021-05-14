Racine ends mask ordinance following CDC recommendations

The City of Racine will end the mask ordinance in the city, effective noon on Friday, May 14, Mayor Cory Mason announced.

Earlier this week, the CDC, issued new guidance which said fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The mayor will ask the Common Council to fully repeal the ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday, May 18th.

"This does not mean the pandemic is over. If you are not vaccinated, COVID-19 is still a very serious threat to your health, and you should continue to wear masks and follow other best practices," Mayor Mason said. "The CDC only issued this new guidance because of the large numbers of people getting vaccinated."

He went on to thanks all Racinans who took the virus seriously, stayed distant and wore masks.

"The City of Racine has always said we will follow the best public health guidance from the CDC and other experts as we work to mitigate COVID-19 locally," said Mason.

According to the latest data from the City of Racine Public Health Department, 44.2% of their jurisdiction’s residents age 16 and up have had their first dose, and 37% are fully vaccinated. The City’s COVID-19 case rate is currently 234 cases per 100,000 individuals over the last 14 days (down from 305 seven days ago) and has a 5-day average percent positivity rate of 13% (down from 20% seven days ago).

Additionally, as of now, the CDC’s school guidance remains unchanged. Most students will still be unvaccinated, and schools should follow CDC’s guidance for schools. Teachers, school administrators, and staff should continue to follow CDC’s school guidance until more people and children are vaccinated. Students and staff on buses should continue to follow all masking and physical distancing guidelines.

The City of Racine reminds residents that while the City is suspending enforcement, other local businesses, institutions, or private residences can still require masks and that if you are unvaccinated, the CDC guidance is to still wear a mask, use social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

For information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Racine, CLICK HERE.