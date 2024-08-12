Racine duplex fire, 2 rescued from front porch roof, no injuries

article

A Racine duplex was damaged by fire on Sunday, Aug. 11. Firefighters were called to the area of Green Street and Romayne Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Officials say the fire started outside the building and extended into a roof area above a small second floor closet.

Three residents were home at the time of the fire. Two residents from the upper unit were rescued from the front porch roof by the fire department. The first floor tenant exited on his own.

In all, 21 firefighters responded to the scene and worked to mitigate the incident. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and We Energies performed utility isolations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

The upper unit residents were displaced by the fire.