Racine drug investigation; 1 person arrested, another person wanted

The Brief Racine authorities seized more than 300 grams of cocaine and marijuana from a residence with a history of drug activity. Jarvis Walker was arrested following a traffic stop and faces multiple felony charges. Police are still searching for Patsy Clemmer, who has active warrants for her arrest.



Police raided a home in Racine on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, following a drug investigation, and found a significant amount of cocaine and marijuana.

One person was arrested, and police are looking for the other suspect.

Investigation and arrest

What we know:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff’s SWAT Team and Metro Drug Unit (MDU) executed a search warrant at a home in Racine near Memorial and Prospect.

MDU agents had been investigating 31-year-old Jarvis Walker and 54-year-old Patsy Clemmer who live at the address. Agents had previously bought crack cocaine from the residence, which was the basis for the search warrant.

Jarvis Walker

Patsy Clemmer

The sheriff's office notes that in 2025, the SWAT team and the MDU also executed a search warrant at the same home for similar drug-related activity involving different people.

MDU agents searched the home and found the following:

41.5 grams of powder cocaine

139.3 grams of crack cocaine

119.8 grams of marijuana

Agents also found an empty gun box containing three loaded magazines; however, no firearms were found. Both Walker and Clemmer are convicted felons and are not allowed to possess any firearms.

Drugs and firearm ammunition found

MDU agents determined that Walker left the home in a vehicle just prior to police arriving at the home to execute the search warrant.

A short time later, sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle and took Walker into custody without incident.

Deputies took Walker to the Racine County Jail, where he is being held on a $72,500 bail for:

Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine (More than 40g)

Possession of THC – 2nd or Subsequent

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Felony Bail Jumping

Criminal history

What we know:

Clemmer is not in custody, and a warrant will be issued for her arrest.

Clemmer has open criminal cases in Racine County, including an active bench warrant for her arrest. Clemmer also has numerous prior criminal convictions in Racine County.

Anyone with information on where Clemmer may be should contact the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300. Those who want to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330.

Walker has two open criminal cases, both drug-related, which collectively include 28 felony counts and one misdemeanor count.

Walker also has numerous prior criminal convictions in Racine County and one in Waupaca County.

What they're saying:

"Drug trafficking will not be tolerated in Racine County," said Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling. "This investigation and enforcement action reflect the continued commitment of our SWAT Team and Metro Drug Unit to aggressively target drug trafficking that threatens the safety and quality of life in our communities. I commend the agents and deputies involved for their professionalism, decisiveness, and unwavering dedication to public safety."