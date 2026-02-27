Racine drug bust, young children found in home; 2 arrested

article

The Brief Authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Racine on Thursday, finding several illegal drugs, many of which were laced with fentanyl, along with guns. Two young children were also taken from the home by Child Protective Services. Two people were arrested and face a myriad of felony charges.



Two people were arrested following a drug bust at a home in Racine on Thursday, Feb. 26, and two young children were taken from the home by Child Protective Services.

During a search of the home, authorities found several grams of illegal drugs and narcotics, several of which were laced with fentanyl.

Warrant executed at home

What we know:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, based upon an ongoing investigation by the Metro Drug Unit, on Thursday the Racine County SWAT Team and Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at a home near Arthur and Washington.

Agents found and arrested the two people listed in the warrant: 40-year-old Kevin Francois and 41-year-old Jennifer Schemenauer.

Kevin Francois and Jennifer Schemenauer

Agents also found a six-year-old child and a 1-year-old child. Due to the ongoing drug trafficking activity associated with the investigation, agents pre-coordinated with Child Protective Services (CPS) to respond to the scene. CPS took custody of the two children for medical examinations.

Drugs found

What we know:

Agents found the following drugs in the home:

21.3 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl

41.5 grams of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl

28.6 grams of crack cocaine laced with fentanyl

12 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)

93 grams of THC (marijuana)

11.4 grams of THC edibles

Four oxycodone pills

Two semi-auto handguns

$5,929 in cash

Drugs recovered from home near Arthur and Washington

Francois is a convicted felon with multiple prior drug-related convictions. Schemenauer is also a convicted felon. Neither are allowed to possess firearms.

Both Francois and Schemenauer were both taken to the Racine County Jail. Francois is being held on a $1,888,100 cash bail and Schemenauer is being held on a $115,100 cash bail.

Charges referred

What we know:

Agents have referred the following charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Child neglect – 2 counts

Recklessly endangering safety

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession of heroin with the intent to deliver

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver

Possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver

Possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver

Possession of psilocybin

Possession of THC

Possession of a firearm by a felon – 2 counts

What they're saying:

"What is most disturbing about this case is that two small children were living in a home where dangerous narcotics, including drugs laced with Fentanyl, were being stored and sold," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. "The sheriff’s office will continue to use every resource available to identify, investigate, and dismantle drug trafficking operations in our community. We will not tolerate drug dealers peddling poison – especially those who endanger children."