Drug bust uncovers 46 pounds of marijuana, weapons in Racine

Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Drug bust in Racine nets 2 arrests

Investigators recovered more than 46 pounds of marijuana, multiple weapons and more upon serving a Racine search warrant.

RACINE, Wis. - After serving a search warrant Monday, April 26, court documents state the Racine Police Department's Special Investigations Unit seized a laundry list of items in line with the suspected drug-dealing operation.

Prosecutors say Zamarc Williams, 32, and Shannon Hollimon, 25, were running a drug trafficking ring out of their apartment near Biscayne Avenue and Princess Place. 

Inside closets and kitchen drawers, Racine police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana, distribution equipment and nearly $83,000.

Officers found four guns, including a shotgun, semiautomatic rifle and ammunition. Inside the toy box in a child's bedroom, they found a fully-loaded black rifle BB gun, resembling an assault-type rifle.

Charging documents state the couple lived with their 16-month-old child and Williams' 6-year-old stayed with them part-time.

Also uncovered were 136 Oxycodone pills in a bathroom cabinet.

Williams and Hollimon now both face five total charges, including possession with intent to deliver more than 10,000 grams of THC with use of a dangerous weapon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and two counts of neglecting a child.

The two made their initial court appearances Tuesday, April 27, and are scheduled to return on May 6 for a preliminary hearing. They were instructed not to have contact with each other or the children.

