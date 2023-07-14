Racine drug bust: 2 arrested, pills seized worth estimated $32K

article

Two people have been charged following a drug bust in Racine on June 28.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, approximately 10 a.m., agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, along with the US Marshals Service, executed a search warrant in the area of 21st and Center.

Prior to the search warrant, agents arrested Dontrell Lynch, a 21-year-old man from the City of Racine, due to an ongoing drug investigation.

While law enforcement searched the residence, the following items were located:

1,787 Fentanyl pills which appeared to be fake 30mg Percocet pills – estimated street value of $32,000

Four ounces of Marijuana

Three Glock handguns. Two of the handguns had automatic switches attached which allow semi-automatic handguns to be fired like an automatic weapon.

50-round drum magazine for a Glock handgun

Three extended magazines

Money Counter

Drug paraphernalia

During the search warrant, law enforcement took Miguel Ayala, a 22-year-old man from the City of Racine, into custody.

Lynch was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC <200 grams

Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place

Felony Bail Jumping

Lynch has since been charged with 17 felonies.

Ayala was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges:

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Machine Gun and other Weapons

Felony Bail Jumping

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Ayala has since been charged with 11 felonies.