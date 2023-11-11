Racine dog attack, woman severely injured

article

A 70-year-old Racine woman was severely injured after police said her dog attacked her Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to the police, officers responded to a home near Lathrop and Republic just before noon. When officers arrived, they could see the woman on the ground bleeding excessively.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Due to the doors being locked, police said officers had to pry their way into the home. The woman was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Milwaukee due to the severity of her injuries.

Police said the dog "was shot for everyone's safety."