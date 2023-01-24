Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW.

Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff's office officials believe the vehicle is a 1990-1998 white BMW with tinted windows. It's missing a rear bumper – and a placard seen on the rear of the car reads, "Student driver."

Anyone with information on the driver of this car is urged to call the Racine County Sheriff's Office at 262-676-4941 and reference complaint 23-3702. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, visiting racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or text messaging RACS + message to CRIMES (274637) or the P3 Tips App.