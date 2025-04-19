Racine police: 'Serious' crash near Lathrop and Victory
RACINE, Wis. - At least two vehicles were involved in what Racine police described as a "serious" crash on Saturday night, April 19.
What we know:
The crash happened near Lathrop and Victory. In a Facebook post around 8:20 p.m., police asked people to avoid the area as they investigated.
Photos of the crash scene showed two vehicles – and SUV and a pickup truck – with significant damage. The pickup truck was stopped in the yard of home.
What we don't know:
Racine police have not released any details related to the crash, including whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Racine Police Department. FOX6 News also referenced viewer photos of the crash scene.