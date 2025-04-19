Racine police: 'Serious' crash near Lathrop and Victory

article

The Brief At least two vehicles were involved in a Racine crash on Saturday night. Police asked the public to avoid the area of Lathrop and Victory.



At least two vehicles were involved in what Racine police described as a "serious" crash on Saturday night, April 19.

What we know:

The crash happened near Lathrop and Victory. In a Facebook post around 8:20 p.m., police asked people to avoid the area as they investigated.

Photos of the crash scene showed two vehicles – and SUV and a pickup truck – with significant damage. The pickup truck was stopped in the yard of home.

What we don't know:

Racine police have not released any details related to the crash, including whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.