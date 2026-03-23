Racine County trial begins for man accused of election fraud

The Brief Harry Wait, 71, is charged with election fraud and identity theft tied to absentee ballot requests in 2022. Prosecutors say Wait knowingly broke the law, while the defense argues he was exposing voting system vulnerabilities. A Racine County jury of 13 people heard opening statements on Monday.



The trial of a Racine County man accused of election fraud and identity theft began Monday, March 23, with opening statements outlining different arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys.

What we know:

Harry Wait, 71, was charged in 2022 by the Wisconsin Department of Justice with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft.

Prosecutors say Wait requested absentee ballots in the names of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, actions they argue were intentional violations of the law.

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"It’s about a man who committed fraud, and he did it for attention. It’s about a man who knew he was breaking the law, and he did it anyway. And that man, ladies and gentlemen, is the defendant, Mr. Harry Wait," said Leigh Neville-Neil, Wisconsin assistant attorney general.

A Racine County jury of 11 men and two women is hearing the case.

The backstory:

Wait has acknowledged requesting the ballots in 2022, but maintains he was attempting to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s absentee voting system.

According to testimony, Wait used the state’s MyVote website in July 2022 to request ballots for others. He later showed FOX6 the ballots he received.

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Dig deeper:

Vos and Mason both testified during Monday’s proceedings.

"I was frustrated. I think everyone’s right to vote is sacrosanct. And the fact that he tried to steal it from me was frustrating," testified Vos.

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Wait’s defense attorney argued his client did not try to conceal his actions and instead quickly notified officials.

"Harry Wait is telling the whole world about what he had just done six hours earlier," said Joseph Bugni, Wait’s defense attorney. "But it’s at the end not just what he sends but who he sends it to. He sends it to Robin Vos."

The defense says Wait emailed Vos, Mason, the district attorney and the sheriff about six hours after requesting the ballots, emphasizing his intent to highlight potential flaws rather than commit fraud. The defense claims it is all about the intention.

What's next:

The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday, March 24.