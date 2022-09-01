Racine County soccer field damaged; officials seek to ID suspects

article

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance with a criminal damage to property case.

In the overnight hours between Aug. 23-24, a white SUV drove across a grass soccer field at The Prairie School in the Village of Wind Point. The vehicle left and returned, doing donuts – causing significant damage to the field before leaving through the south parking lot.

The vehicle appears on surveillance to be consistent with a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco (or similar styled SUV) with a rear mounted spare tire and black fender flares.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspects is asked to contact Investigator Johnson at 262-636-3312 reference RASO complaint #22-48026. Information may also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 262-636-9330, online at http://www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com or via the P3 Tips App.