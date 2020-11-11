Racine Co. Sheriff's Office responds to 40 storm-related calls Tuesday

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Nov. 10 responded to 40 storm-related calls west of I-94. This, after heavy winds and rain swept across the southern part of the region on Tuesday afternoon into the early evening.

Here's a look at the calls the office responded to:

15 tree down calls

8 powerline down calls

8 powerline fire calls

8 storm damage to property calls

1 accident involving a vehicle striking a downed tree

No injuries were reported during this time.

As wind and rain came through Tuesday, it caused power outages across the viewing area.

As of 6:45 a.m., there are over 6,000 people without power in southeastern Wisconsin, according to WE Energies' Outage Map.